Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Home > Movie News

The Family Man: Season 3 is the Weakest

Published on November 22, 2025 by sankar

The Family Man: Season 3 is the Weakest

The Family Man: Season 1 happened to be the best ever web series made in India. Backed by Raj and DK, Amazon Prime backed this crime thriller with Manoj Bajpayee playing the lead role. The second season too was passable though it had enough flaws. The Family Man: Season 3 is now out and it is a mixed bag. The season fails to live up to the expectations and is the weakest one of the franchise. Manoj Bajpayee saves The Family Man as Srikant Tiwari with his terrific timing and performance.

Right from the trailer, The Family Man: Season 3 failed to generate the needed buzz. The premises are not impressive and they will appeal to a limited section. Vijay Sethupathi’s cameo is entertaining and the other lead actors did their jobs well. Jaideep Ahlawat comes as the surprise of the season like Samantha did for the second season. Amazon Prime has spent lavishly on the season and The Family Man: Season 3 would bring enough viewership but after the watch it would fail to live up to the expectations.

