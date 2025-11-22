The Family Man: Season 3 is the Weakest

The Family Man: Season 1 happened to be the best ever web series made in India. Backed by Raj and DK, Amazon Prime backed this crime thriller with Manoj Bajpayee playing the lead role. The second season too was passable though it had enough flaws. The Family Man: Season 3 is now out and it is a mixed bag. The season fails to live up to the expectations and is the weakest one of the franchise. Manoj Bajpayee saves The Family Man as Srikant Tiwari with his terrific timing and performance.

Right from the trailer, The Family Man: Season 3 failed to generate the needed buzz. The premises are not impressive and they will appeal to a limited section. Vijay Sethupathi’s cameo is entertaining and the other lead actors did their jobs well. Jaideep Ahlawat comes as the surprise of the season like Samantha did for the second season. Amazon Prime has spent lavishly on the season and The Family Man: Season 3 would bring enough viewership but after the watch it would fail to live up to the expectations.