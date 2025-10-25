The Girlfriend Trailer: Emotionally Packed

Rashmika Mandanna is doing a women-centric film in Telugu and the film is titled The Girlfriend. Mega Producer Allu Aravind’s production house GA2 Pictures is backing the project and actor Rahul Ravindran is the director. The film carried low buzz but the trailer of the film reveals about the emotional depth the film carries. The Girlfriend and Deekshit Shetty are perfect in their roles as Bhooma and Vikram. The Girlfriend is layered with loads of emotions, painful drama and romance all over. Rashmika looks confused as Bhooma and she is puzzled if Vikram is the right match for her.

The Girlfriend also has twists which are not unfolded and they are kept for the audience to watch in theatres. Anu Emmanuel has an important role and Rao Ramesh plays Rashmika’s father. Hesham Abdul Wahab’s background score is soothing. The Girlfriend is a mature tale that discusses love, romance and emotions. Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni are the producers. The film was in shooting mode for almost two years. Watch The Girlfriend in theatres to know about the real conflicts.