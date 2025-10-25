x
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Home > The Big Story

The Girlfriend Trailer: Emotionally Packed

The Girlfriend Trailer: Emotionally Packed

Rashmika Mandanna is doing a women-centric film in Telugu and the film is titled The Girlfriend. Mega Producer Allu Aravind’s production house GA2 Pictures is backing the project and actor Rahul Ravindran is the director. The film carried low buzz but the trailer of the film reveals about the emotional depth the film carries. The Girlfriend and Deekshit Shetty are perfect in their roles as Bhooma and Vikram. The Girlfriend is layered with loads of emotions, painful drama and romance all over. Rashmika looks confused as Bhooma and she is puzzled if Vikram is the right match for her.

The Girlfriend also has twists which are not unfolded and they are kept for the audience to watch in theatres. Anu Emmanuel has an important role and Rao Ramesh plays Rashmika’s father. Hesham Abdul Wahab’s background score is soothing. The Girlfriend is a mature tale that discusses love, romance and emotions. Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni are the producers. The film was in shooting mode for almost two years. Watch The Girlfriend in theatres to know about the real conflicts.

