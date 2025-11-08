The Great Pre-Wedding Show: Boost Needed

Along with several Telugu releases, The Great Pre-Wedding Show is a small attempt that released yesterday in a limited number of screens. Masooda fame Thiruveer is the lead actor and the film is a satire on the pre-wedding shoots. The word of mouth is decent and the film needs a big boost. The makers have to promote the film all over to witness a growth in the box-office numbers. All those who watched the film lauded the concept and the narration along with the entertainment.

Thiruveer and his team celebrated the film’s success this evening. The makers have to promote the film through the media and social media in the next two days so that the film will emerge as a theatrical hit. Though the title was apt, it was not relatable for everyone. The premieres were screened two days before the release but the positive response could not turn into collections because of the minimal promotions. The team of The Great Pre-Wedding Show has to chalk out a number of plans to take the film to the audience.