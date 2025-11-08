x
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
The Great Pre-Wedding Show: Boost Needed

Published on November 8, 2025 by swathy

The Great Pre-Wedding Show: Boost Needed

Along with several Telugu releases, The Great Pre-Wedding Show is a small attempt that released yesterday in a limited number of screens. Masooda fame Thiruveer is the lead actor and the film is a satire on the pre-wedding shoots. The word of mouth is decent and the film needs a big boost. The makers have to promote the film all over to witness a growth in the box-office numbers. All those who watched the film lauded the concept and the narration along with the entertainment.

Thiruveer and his team celebrated the film’s success this evening. The makers have to promote the film through the media and social media in the next two days so that the film will emerge as a theatrical hit. Though the title was apt, it was not relatable for everyone. The premieres were screened two days before the release but the positive response could not turn into collections because of the minimal promotions. The team of The Great Pre-Wedding Show has to chalk out a number of plans to take the film to the audience.

