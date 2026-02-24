The Journey of Nani to Natural Star

Tollywood has seen the rise of several young and new talents who came without any support. Starting his journey as an Assistant Director, Nani made his debut as a lead actor and went on to become the Natural Star of Telugu cinema. Cementing his position amid stiff competition is not something easy for any actor but Nani has been consistent in picking up scripts to deliver them to his best when it comes to the performance. Post-pandemic, Nani is the only young actor of Telugu cinema who has consistently delivered super hits.

Digital giants like Netflix and Amazon are competing for the rights of his films because of the big viewership he owns. This may not be known to many but Nani is one actor who is not much bothered about his pay cheque and he is keen to get a quality product. He kept the bars rising every year and Nani is reinventing himself as an actor with every new film. After Venkatesh, Nani is the next Telugu actor with the biggest pull among the family crowds. From Boy Next Door roles, Nani is now entering into a new space with his upcoming films which are packed with action and emotion.

The Paradise is one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year and his producers are betting big on Nani. Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise releases this year and Nani soon starts Sujeeth’s Bloody Romeo which will roll soon. Wishing ‘The Natural Star of Indian Cinema’ a very Happy Birthday.