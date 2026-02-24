x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

The Journey of Nani to Natural Star

Published on February 24, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Emi Raa Balaraju: Heartbreak With A Twist
image
Bloody Romeo Title Glimpse: Witness Nani’s Madness
image
Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic Clash: A Bigger Damage
image
Court Refuses Transit Remand in Case Linked to Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Allegations
image
Srikanth Odela writes a touching tribute to Nani for The Paradise

The Journey of Nani to Natural Star

Tollywood has seen the rise of several young and new talents who came without any support. Starting his journey as an Assistant Director, Nani made his debut as a lead actor and went on to become the Natural Star of Telugu cinema. Cementing his position amid stiff competition is not something easy for any actor but Nani has been consistent in picking up scripts to deliver them to his best when it comes to the performance. Post-pandemic, Nani is the only young actor of Telugu cinema who has consistently delivered super hits.

Digital giants like Netflix and Amazon are competing for the rights of his films because of the big viewership he owns. This may not be known to many but Nani is one actor who is not much bothered about his pay cheque and he is keen to get a quality product. He kept the bars rising every year and Nani is reinventing himself as an actor with every new film. After Venkatesh, Nani is the next Telugu actor with the biggest pull among the family crowds. From Boy Next Door roles, Nani is now entering into a new space with his upcoming films which are packed with action and emotion.

The Paradise is one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year and his producers are betting big on Nani. Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise releases this year and Nani soon starts Sujeeth’s Bloody Romeo which will roll soon. Wishing ‘The Natural Star of Indian Cinema’ a very Happy Birthday.

Next Inside the Wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Previous Mega Fans waiting for Ugadi
else

TRENDING

image
Emi Raa Balaraju: Heartbreak With A Twist
image
Bloody Romeo Title Glimpse: Witness Nani’s Madness
image
Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic Clash: A Bigger Damage

Latest

image
Emi Raa Balaraju: Heartbreak With A Twist
image
Bloody Romeo Title Glimpse: Witness Nani’s Madness
image
Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic Clash: A Bigger Damage
image
Court Refuses Transit Remand in Case Linked to Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Allegations
image
Srikanth Odela writes a touching tribute to Nani for The Paradise

Most Read

image
Court Refuses Transit Remand in Case Linked to Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Allegations
image
Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Assure Stability as Gold and Silver Prices Climb
image
Lokesh Slams Ghee Adulteration Claims, Challenges YSRCP Over Heritage Allegations and Council Disruptions

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit