The long wait for Tamil Cinema Continues

Telugu film industry delivered some of the biggest pan-Indian hits and then came Kannada cinema with the KGF franchise. Malayalam cinema delivered several outstanding films which were made well in all the Indian languages. Tamil cinema has been falling short of expectations. Every time there is a Tamil biggie, all eyes are focused. Suriya and his team had high hopes on Kanguva but the film too turned up as a huge disappointment. The first weekend numbers in Tamil Nadu are quite disappointing which reveals the fate of the film. The Tamil film industry too believed that Kanguva will make them proud. The film opened to poor response in North and South.

Earlier, Indian 2 too opened on a disappointed note. The Tamil film industry will now have to wait for a longer time to witness the biggest ever pan-Indian super hit. Rajinikanth’s Coolie is the next big pan-Indian attempt from Tamil cinema and the film is expected to release on May 1st next year. Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life directed by Mani Ratnam too may head for a pan-Indian release. Tamil cinema has to wait for the release of these films to witness a blockbuster across the nation.