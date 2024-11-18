x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Squad Girls Party Gang
Squad Girls Party Gang
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Fasting Benefits
Fasting Benefits
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
View all stories
Home > Movie News

The long wait for Tamil Cinema Continues

Published on November 18, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Controversy Over Aurobindo’s 108 Services in AP
image
Aamir Khan joins Therapy along with his daughter Ira
image
Rajamouli takes a small break from Work
image
The long wait for Tamil Cinema Continues
image
Exclusive Interview of Telangana Grandhalaya Parishad Chairman Dr Riyaz

The long wait for Tamil Cinema Continues

Telugu film industry delivered some of the biggest pan-Indian hits and then came Kannada cinema with the KGF franchise. Malayalam cinema delivered several outstanding films which were made well in all the Indian languages. Tamil cinema has been falling short of expectations. Every time there is a Tamil biggie, all eyes are focused. Suriya and his team had high hopes on Kanguva but the film too turned up as a huge disappointment. The first weekend numbers in Tamil Nadu are quite disappointing which reveals the fate of the film. The Tamil film industry too believed that Kanguva will make them proud. The film opened to poor response in North and South.

Earlier, Indian 2 too opened on a disappointed note. The Tamil film industry will now have to wait for a longer time to witness the biggest ever pan-Indian super hit. Rajinikanth’s Coolie is the next big pan-Indian attempt from Tamil cinema and the film is expected to release on May 1st next year. Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life directed by Mani Ratnam too may head for a pan-Indian release. Tamil cinema has to wait for the release of these films to witness a blockbuster across the nation.

Next Rajamouli takes a small break from Work Previous Exclusive Interview of Telangana Grandhalaya Parishad Chairman Dr Riyaz
else

TRENDING

image
Aamir Khan joins Therapy along with his daughter Ira
image
Rajamouli takes a small break from Work
image
The long wait for Tamil Cinema Continues

Latest

image
Controversy Over Aurobindo’s 108 Services in AP
image
Aamir Khan joins Therapy along with his daughter Ira
image
Rajamouli takes a small break from Work
image
The long wait for Tamil Cinema Continues
image
Exclusive Interview of Telangana Grandhalaya Parishad Chairman Dr Riyaz

Most Read

image
Controversy Over Aurobindo’s 108 Services in AP
image
Vivek Venkatswamy dares Revanth Sarkar
image
Delhi : The Gas Chamber

Related Articles

Squad Girls Party Gang SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos Barkha Singh in Torn Style Fasting Benefits Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event How To Deal With Negative Emotions Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends Sunny Leone Stunning Look Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks