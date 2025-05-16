x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

The New Date arrives for Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Published on May 16, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
The New Date arrives for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
23 Movie Review
image
Production house locked for Megastar and Bobby’s film
image
Tollywood Top Stars missing in 2025
image
Big Confusion over Vishwambara Release Date

The New Date arrives for Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu happens to be one of the most delayed Telugu movies in the recent years. The reasons for the delay are many and Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has completed filming for the film recently. The makers have initiated talks and completed all the formalities. Hari Hara Veera Mallu will now hit the screens on June 12th and an official announcement for the same was made today. The film is planned in two parts and the first part will arrive on June 12th. Pawan Kalyan will complete the dubbing part for his role very soon.

Krish directed the film and he walked out of the film due to the delay. AM Rathnam’s son AM Jyoti Krishna directed the pending portions of the shoot recently. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a periodic drama and Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol played other important roles. The makers will close the theatrical deals in a week. AM Rathnam is the producer and MM Keeravani is the music composer. The post-production works of the film reached the final stages. A grand pre-release event of Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be held in the first week of June.

Previous 23 Movie Review
else

TRENDING

image
The New Date arrives for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Production house locked for Megastar and Bobby’s film
image
Tollywood Top Stars missing in 2025

Latest

image
The New Date arrives for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
23 Movie Review
image
Production house locked for Megastar and Bobby’s film
image
Tollywood Top Stars missing in 2025
image
Big Confusion over Vishwambara Release Date

Most Read

image
SIT Grills, Sajjala Chills: Silence is the YSRCP Strategy
image
Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Faces Multiple Legal Hurdles
image
COVID-19 Makes a Comeback in Asian Cities

Related Articles

Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025