The New Date arrives for Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu happens to be one of the most delayed Telugu movies in the recent years. The reasons for the delay are many and Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has completed filming for the film recently. The makers have initiated talks and completed all the formalities. Hari Hara Veera Mallu will now hit the screens on June 12th and an official announcement for the same was made today. The film is planned in two parts and the first part will arrive on June 12th. Pawan Kalyan will complete the dubbing part for his role very soon.

Krish directed the film and he walked out of the film due to the delay. AM Rathnam’s son AM Jyoti Krishna directed the pending portions of the shoot recently. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a periodic drama and Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol played other important roles. The makers will close the theatrical deals in a week. AM Rathnam is the producer and MM Keeravani is the music composer. The post-production works of the film reached the final stages. A grand pre-release event of Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be held in the first week of June.