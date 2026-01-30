The Paradise Disrupts Nani’s Planning

Natural Star Nani is one actor who doesn’t love to take many breaks. He also works on a faster note and prefers to complete the shoots in quick schedules and ensure a prompt release as per the plan. But his upcoming movie ‘The Paradise’ has shattered all his plans. The actor had to sit idle for weeks because of the pre-production delays of the film. The film’s director Srikanth Odela has been carving out something big and it is taking time. The producer too came in support of the director. Nani too is spending more time on the film.

The Paradise will not release as planned for March release. The film’s second half is yet to be shot and the shooting portions will be completed by May. The makers are in plans to release the film on June 25th for now. Nani has Bloody Romeo lined up to be directed by Sujeeth. The shoot was planned to commence early this year and the plans are now pushed by six months. Sujeeth is utilizing the break and is working on the script and is planning the schedules perfectly. The shoot may commence in June this year and the film will release in summer 2027. The initial plan was to release Bloody Romeo during Christmas 2026. The Paradise has disrupted the planning of Nani.