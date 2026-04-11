The Paradise: Kayadu Lohar looks stunning as Subbu

Natural Star Nani has created massive anticipation for his upcoming cinematic venture, The Paradise. With the visionary Srikanth Odela at the helm, the project is rapidly shaping up to be an unforgettable epic. Anirudh Ravichander’s massy anthem Aaya Sher song with 102 Million+ views has created unprecented buzz and hype for the film.

Adding to the tremendous excitement, the makers released a special update to celebrate actress Kayadu Lohar’s birthday. She is playing the intriguing role of Subbu, also known as Subbalakshmi, a young woman who deeply aspires to become a successful actress.

The newly unveiled poster gives a beautiful glimpse into her character’s world. Kayadu is seen riding a classic bicycle through a dusty, rustic village setting, looking elegant in a flowing blue skirt and a white blouse, topped perfectly with a vintage cap.

Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing this grand spectacle, making it the highest-budgeted film in the entire career of the lead star. Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Sampoornesh Babu are playing prominent roles in this film. Audiences can witness this magnificent world on the big screen when it releases worldwide on August 21st.