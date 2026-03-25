x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

The Paradise: Nani Delighted with the Buzz

Published on March 25, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
The Paradise: Nani Delighted with the Buzz
image
Ippasara Debate Sparks Uproar in Telangana Assembly
image
Peddi: Charan’s Power-Packed Birthday Blast
image
Rakasa Trailer: Fun and Fantasy Loaded
image
Ajith to Make a Documentary

The Paradise: Nani Delighted with the Buzz

Natural Star Nani is one actor who has a habit of completing his film shoots in quick schedules and he moves on to his next project. But things are completely different for The Paradise. He is teaming up with Dasara director Srikanth Odela for the second time. The Paradise is a big-budget attempt and Nani has a challenging role assigned. Srikanth Odela is taking more time than predicted and the schedules are delayed due to various reasons. Other challenges too have delayed the shoots. Massive sets are constructed and hundreds of juniors are working for the film.

Nani was not happy with the delay in the shoot initially. At the same time, Nani had to sit idle for almost two months because of the break. The first single ‘Jadal’ is an instant hit and it generated the needed buzz on the film. Nani is now a delighted man after the response and the buzz that surrounded the film. At the same time, he is also in plans to complete the shoot of the film by June and move on to his next film. The Paradise is a mass entertainer and Kayadu Lohar is the heroine. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer and The Paradise releases on August 21st this year.

Previous Ippasara Debate Sparks Uproar in Telangana Assembly
else

TRENDING

image
The Paradise: Nani Delighted with the Buzz
image
Peddi: Charan’s Power-Packed Birthday Blast
image
Rakasa Trailer: Fun and Fantasy Loaded

Latest

image
The Paradise: Nani Delighted with the Buzz
image
Ippasara Debate Sparks Uproar in Telangana Assembly
image
Peddi: Charan’s Power-Packed Birthday Blast
image
Rakasa Trailer: Fun and Fantasy Loaded
image
Ajith to Make a Documentary

Most Read

image
Ippasara Debate Sparks Uproar in Telangana Assembly
image
Jagan’s Narrative: Backing Women’s Reservation While Facing Heat Over Credit Claims
image
Andhra Pradesh Moves Ahead with Major Ward Reorganisation Across Urban Local Bodies

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire