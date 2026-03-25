The Paradise: Nani Delighted with the Buzz

Natural Star Nani is one actor who has a habit of completing his film shoots in quick schedules and he moves on to his next project. But things are completely different for The Paradise. He is teaming up with Dasara director Srikanth Odela for the second time. The Paradise is a big-budget attempt and Nani has a challenging role assigned. Srikanth Odela is taking more time than predicted and the schedules are delayed due to various reasons. Other challenges too have delayed the shoots. Massive sets are constructed and hundreds of juniors are working for the film.

Nani was not happy with the delay in the shoot initially. At the same time, Nani had to sit idle for almost two months because of the break. The first single ‘Jadal’ is an instant hit and it generated the needed buzz on the film. Nani is now a delighted man after the response and the buzz that surrounded the film. At the same time, he is also in plans to complete the shoot of the film by June and move on to his next film. The Paradise is a mass entertainer and Kayadu Lohar is the heroine. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer and The Paradise releases on August 21st this year.