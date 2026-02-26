The Paradise: Nani got the Right One

Natural Star Nani is the most consistent Telugu actor currently and he has delivered some of the best films in the recent years. The biggest compliant is that Nani’s theatrical market hasn’t seen a huge rise like his non-theatrical market reached. The non-theatrical rights of his films are sold well in advance for fancy prices but there are negotiations for the theatrical rights of his films.

This is because Nani did not get the right film which can offer the best theatrical experience for all the sections of the audience. The Paradise seems to be the right film which could unleash his box-office potential and prove his stamina. ‘Aaya Sher’, the first single from The Paradise is received unanimously. The song brought the needed buzz. Nani’s transformation is widely appreciated and after Dasara, Srikanth Odela has presented Nani in his best way.

Films like Jersey, Hi Nanna and others unveiled the best side of Nani as an actor but they did not end up as money spinners. The Paradise sounds like the right film coming from Nani at the right time of his career. The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri. The film releases on August 21st this year in theatres.