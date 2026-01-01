The Paradise: Nani looks Manly and Terrific

Natural Star Nani is setting huge standards with his each film and he is now gearing up to take Telugu Cinema action to Hollywood level with The Paradise. The makers have been highly confident about the movie and as Jadal, the natural Star is looking terrific.

Celebrating the occasion of New Year, the makers have released this still, stating the year will mark the beginning of Jadal Zamana. With long braids, thick beard and chiseled body, Nani looks massy and terrific. His swag is enhanced by cooling shades.

Makers have shot this particular action sequence with International Stunt artists and choreographers. This episode will be highly thrilling and Nani’s screen presence, stunts will be mind-blowing. The makers have spent huge on this sequence and every action episode will blow audiences mind.

Srikanth Odela is directing the film with a novel character for Nani like a complete bloody action spectacle. Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Sampoornesh Babu are playing prominent roles in this Anirudh Ravichander musical. Sudharkar Cherukuri is producing the film on a lavish scale and it is gearing up for release on 26th March in multiple languages.