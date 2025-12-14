x
The Paradise: Srikanth Odela’s Fiery Passion

Published on December 14, 2025 by nymisha

The Paradise: Srikanth Odela’s Fiery Passion

Natural Star Nani’s ambitious period action epic The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela who delivered a massive blockbuster with his maiden venture Dasara. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas, the film is being crafted on a grand scale.

To celebrate director Srikanth Odela’s birthday, the makers unveiled a special behind-the-scenes glimpse that shines a light on the filmmaker’s fiery passion and electrifying energy on set. While Srikanth is known to be calm and composed in real life, he turns into a creative storm on the sets- a perfectionist who demands nothing less than authenticity in every emotion and movement.

In the new video, Srikanth can be seen meticulously guiding his actors. It’s a glimpse that doesn’t just showcase a director at work, but it reveals a storyteller possessed by his vision. Anirudh Ravichander’s lively background score supercharges the visuals.

With The Paradise slated for a massive pan-India release on March 27, 2026, the anticipation is soaring.

