The real Financials of Chatrapathi Remake

After Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas gained enough number of fans in North, Pen Studios inked a three-film deal with the actor. Their first collaboration is the remake of Chatrapathi and VV Vinayak is the director. The film is heading for a theatrical release today. The makers spent Rs 45 crores on the film and the final budget touched Rs 50 crores including the publicity and promotional cost. Zee Studios acquired the digital and satellite rights for Rs 50 crores and the makers recovered the entire investment already.

Pen Studios is now releasing Chatrapathi on its own across the country. The advance bookings are below par but the team believes that the film will pick up over the weekend. If the film gets a decent theatrical run, the makers will make decent profits. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is listening to scripts and he is expected to announce his second Hindi film this year.