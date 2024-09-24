The Riff Comes To An End

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has objected to Karthi for making fun of the Tirumala Laddu issue in his recent movie promotions. Pawan said that no one can make fun of such a sensible issue and should respect our culture and beliefs. Karthi in a swift response left a message to Pawan Kalyan through his social media page. He asked for an apology for the misunderstanding caused and cleared up that he does believe in God.

Pawan Kalyan also responded to Karthi’s message. He cleared the misunderstanding caused and wished Karthi for his next release. He wrote, “I sincerely appreciate your kind gesture and swift response, as well as the respect you’ve shown towards our shared traditions. Matters concerning our sacred institutions, like Tirupati and its revered prasadam laddus, carry deep emotional weight for millions of devotees, and it’s essential for all of us to handle such topics with care. That said, I wanted to bring this to your notice with no intentions behind it, and I understand the situation was unintentional. Our responsibility as public figures is to foster unity and respect, especially regarding what we cherish most—our culture and spiritual values. Let’s always strive to uplift these values while continuing to inspire through cinema. I would also like to express my admiration for you as a remarkable actor whose dedication and talent have consistently enriched our cinema. Wishing you, Suriya, Jyotikagaru, and the entire team for the successful release of #Meiyazhagan/ #SathyamSundaram. May it resonate with audiences and bring joy to many – Pawan Kalyan” posted Pawan on his social media page.