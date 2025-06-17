x
The Rise of Social Media Trolls in Cinema: From Comedy Stars to Leading Heroes

Published on June 17, 2025 by nymisha

The Rise of Social Media Trolls in Cinema: From Comedy Stars to Leading Heroes

Social media memes and viral content have increasingly found their way into mainstream cinema. A prime example is Sree Vishnu’s “Single,” which cleverly incorporates trending internet jokes and viral moments throughout its narrative. The film’s appeal lies not just in its engaging storyline, but also in its humorous references to other actors, drawing audiences who recognize these popular memes.

This trend extends beyond intentional comedy films. Even promotional campaigns now leverage viral content, as seen with “Sarangapani Jathakam” starring Priyadarshi, which used Alekhya Chitti Pickles’ controversial customer service remarks in its marketing strategy.

The phenomenon has now reached major stars like Prabhas. His dialogue “antha antha matrame” from the upcoming film “The Raja Saab” has sparked comparisons to former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s similar phrase. Whether intentional or coincidental, fans are thrilled to see their favorite star become part of the meme culture they actively participate in.

“The Raja Saab,” positioned as a pan-Indian romantic horror film, has generated significant buzz following its teaser launch. The movie is scheduled for release on December 5, 2025, and has successfully captured audience attention through this unexpected connection to viral internet culture.

