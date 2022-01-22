The Roar of “Akhanda” is now on Disney+Hotstar

The latest sensation that has the audience jumping up and down in the theatres, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s “Akhanda” had made its mark in the theatres.

The movie had not only played well in the domestic centers but also created ripples in the markets abroad. This stunner that was directed by Boyapati Srinu and derived its radiating background music from S Thaman, casts great stars like Jagapathi Babu, Pragya Jaiswal, Sunil Shetty, and Srikanth alongside the lead.

Released on the 2nd of December 2021, “Akhanda” became the second highest grossing film for the Telugu industry in 2021. Though most of us experienced the magic of Balakrishna in the movie theatres, there are some of us who could not and some of us who wanted more. Ending this excruciating wait, Disney+Hotstar is streaming Akhanda from 21st of January 2022.

Adding to the happiness of the audience, the platform is also creating a chance to meet their favorite star, Mr. Nandamuri Balakrishna. All one has to do, is tune into Disney+Hotstar and experience the mania along with your entire family.

