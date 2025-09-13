x
Home > Movie News

The Success story behind Mirai VFX

Published on September 13, 2025 by sankar

The Success story behind Mirai VFX

NRI Businessman TG Vishwa Prasad has floated People Media Factory and he produced close to 50 films. Some of them happened in collaborations while most of them are his own projects. Over the past couple of years, Vishwa Prasad lost big money in films but he could balance his finances because of his other businesses. During several interviews, Vishwa Prasad admitted that he is coming with a strong plan and is picking up skilled technicians and workers for all the crafts.

Mirai marks a perfect comeback of Vishwa Prasad as a producer. The film received top class reviews and Mirai is minting gold. The audience are left amazed with the VFX work throughout the film. One will be left surprised if he or she knows the final budget of the film. The film is rich in visuals and is technically sound. Vishwa Prasad along with Suresh Babu has floated Deccan Dreams, a CGI Company and they have hired skilled youngsters who are proficient enough in the craft.

The entire VFX work of Mirai is done in Hyderabad and this came as a surprise for the entire Telugu cinema after watching the output. Vishwa Prasad and his team have given the right resources for the team of Mirai to get the best output. The success of Mirai has brought a lot of confidence on the team of Deccan Dreams and several upcoming biggies would approach them. Prabhas’ Raja Saab is high on VFX and Deccan Dreams is working on the content.

When most of the producers are relying on foreign technicians and VFX firms for the CG work, Vishwa Prasad and Suresh Babu have identified local talent and got the best output in a strict budget.

