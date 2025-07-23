x
Home > Politics

The wait for Naga Babu continues

Published on July 23, 2025 by nymisha

The wait for Naga Babu continues

Mega brother and actor Konidela Nagendra Babu has been closely affiliated to Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena party ever since its launch in 2014. He took an active part in strengthening the party at grassroots level all these years and continues to play an instrumental role in various political activities and the decisions taken by his brother Pawan Kalyan. Though he contested as MP from Narsapur constituency in 2019, Naga Babu missed an opportunity in the 2024 polls due to the coalition factor.

Ever since the NDA government in which Janasena is a key player came to power in June last year, there has been widespread speculation that Naga Babu would be rewarded with a key ministerial post in the cabinet. It was initially speculated that he would be lavished with the prestigious TTD Chairman post as part of alliance. Later, there were reports that Naga Babu would be nominated to a Rajya Sabha post. However, none of these developments did really happen. Finally, he was nominated as an MLC in March this year and this led to a speculation that he would be inducted into the state cabinet.

From the past few months, there have been several reports that Naga Babu will be alloted a key portfolio in the next cabinet expansion. Unfortunately, no such allotment has happened so far. It has already been a year since the TDP – Janasena coalition came to power in the state, but there is no clarity on when Naga Babu will given a significant role in the government.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also opened up about the inordinate delay and why Naga Babu was made to wait for so long despite getting necessary approval from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu himself. The Janasena supremo clarified that the decision about Naga Babu’s ministerial post was taken long back but was delayed due to several other factors relating to his party. Pawan also admitted that it was his decision to delay the elevation of Naga Babu as he wants to concentrate on strengthen the party at the ground level in areas where it has got stronghold before deciding on filling up the posts.

Going by Pawan Kalyan’s latest statements, it seems like the wait for Naga Babu might continue for another few months.

