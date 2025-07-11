x
Theatre Count: War 2 to overtake Coolie in Telugu and Hindi

Published on July 11, 2025

Theatre Count: War 2 to overtake Coolie in Telugu and Hindi

Indian cinema will witness an Epic clash between Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Hrithik Roshan, NTR starrer War 2. Both these films will release on August 14th during the Independence Day weekend. Both these films are carrying high expectations and are gearing up for a record release in all the languages. War 2 will take an advantage in the theatre count across the North Indian belt and the Telugu states. Yashraj Films, the producers of War 2 are releasing the film on their own and most of the single screens and multiplexes are blocked for the film. Hrithik Roshan, Ayan Mukerji and Kiara Advani are an advantage for the film in the North Indian belt.

Coolie will have a limited release in the North Indian belt and the word of mouth would be a crucial one for the film’s theatrical run. The same is the case in the Telugu states. NTR will be an added advantage for the film and top producer S Naga Vamsi has acquired the Telugu rights. He is known for his aggressive planning and War 2 will have a grand release than War 2 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Coolie too is carrying huge buzz but the film will get a slightly lesser theatre count when compared to War 2. Coolie will take a huge advantage in Tamil Nadu and will have a record release while War 2 will occupy limited screens.

Coolie will take the advantage in all the South languages except Telugu and will witness a grand release. The final result and the run will completely depend on the word of mouth for both the films. Both War 2 and Coolie will take the long weekend advantage.

