Theatre Strike: One more Crucial Meeting Planned

The exhibitors of Telugu cinema are discussing about the incurred losses and the steps to be taken in the future. Some of them are proposing to release films on a percentage basis while the Tollywood producers are opposing the stand. A meeting was held last Sunday and the announcement came that the theatres would be shut from June 1st if the issues of the exhibitors are not resolved. The Telugu Film Producers Council has called for a crucial meeting and it will be held tomorrow evening at 4 PM.

All the Tollywood producers along with the distributors and exhibitors have been asked to attend the meeting. The major point of discussion is about the exhibitors issue. A clarity is expected to be attained very soon. A number of big-budget films are slated for June release and if the theatres are shut, the producers will end up in huge losses. A series of meetings will follow if there are no conclusions in tomorrow’s meeting.