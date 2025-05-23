x
Home > Movie News

Theatre Strike: Who will Convey this Strong Message?

Published on May 23, 2025 by swathy

Theatre Strike: Who will Convey this Strong Message?

The recent Theatre Strike issue came as a real surprise for many as there is no need for protest. Most of the exhibitors are also ok with rental basis and there is no loud voice from the crowd demanding releases on a percentage basis. After a series of meetings, it is heard that the proposal came from a section and the other part of the exhibitors, distributors and producers dominated the show. For now, the theatre strike issue is resolved and kept at backburner. The biggest discussion in these meetings is about the star heroes and their work.

The distributors and exhibitors who attended the meeting have conveyed a strong message and they asked the producers to mount pressure on the top actors to deliver at least one film per year. “If every top hero does 1-2 films per year, the industry will survive and there would be ample business. All the parties involved will make revenues irrespective of the profits or the loss. The producers have to mount pressure on all the actors to do more and more films. The young actors have to do two films every year so that the industry will survive. Also the bigger remunerations have been a stress for the producers and distributors. The actors should take minimal remuneration and work on profit sharing basis” told a senior exhibitor.

All the producers have taken this feedback and agreed with the debate. But the biggest question is who will take the responsibility and convey the message to the stars. Young actors like Nani are delivering two films every year. Some other actors were in a hurry and delivered a series of duds. They have to take equal care and deliver good films every year. Most of the actors are signing films based on the remuneration. The biggest debate is about who will convey this strong message to our top and young heroes.

