Theatrical Performance: The Ultimate Saviour of Cinema

Indian cinema has witnessed several changes over the years. Things changed completely after the pandemic. The viewership in the digital space has increased and the satellite market reached the rock bottom. The digital players are imposing new rules and they have slashed down the OTT deals which turned out to be a trouble for the producers. Now, the producers have started to rely completely on the theatrical market and performance.

To earn profits for the producers, the theatrical performance has turned out to be the major key. The producers are unable to control the budgets, remunerations of the actors and the corruption on the sets. Despite the low market, the actors continue to demand big money. Some of them are working on a profit sharing model. The theatrical performance has turned out to be the ultimate saviour of cinema now and Indian cinema is back to square one.