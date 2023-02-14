Exclusive: Sai Tej’s Virupaksha gets a Huge Deal

Supreme Hero Sai Tej met with a major accident and he took months to recover. The actor is back on to the sets after he recovered completely. He shooting for Virupaksha, a mystic thriller that is directed by debutant Karthik Varma. The shoot of the film is wrapped up recently and Virupaksha will hit the screens in summer this year. The makers closed the entire theatrical deal recently. Virupaksha theatrical rights (Telugu states) are sold for a record price of Rs 22 crores. West Godavari distributor Praveen acquired the rights for such a record price.

Samyuktha and Sunil will be seen in other prominent roles. BVSN Prasad is bankrolling Virupaksha and Sukumar Writings is presenting the film. Top writer Sukumar penned the story of the film. Kantara music composer Ajaneesh Loknath is scoring the music. Virupaksha is heading for a wide release on April 21st 2023.