“Then Be Ready for a Fight”: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Chandrababu Naidu Over Water Disputes

In a political drama that’s quickly heating up, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has fired a sharp warning at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, making it clear that any attempt to obstruct Telangana’s irrigation projects will be met with fierce resistance. Apparently, the era of “folded hands” is swiftly transitioning into “rolled-up sleeves.”

Speaking at the inauguration of an integrated school in Nagarkurnool district, Revanth Reddy didn’t mince words. While he began by “humbly requesting” Chandrababu not to interfere with the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project, he made it abundantly clear that if diplomacy fails, confrontation is inevitable.

“I am requesting the AP Chief Minister to act responsibly and not to obstruct our Palamuru project. Let us live in peace,” said Revanth. But the charm offensive didn’t last long — his tone swiftly turned into a warning. “If you continue to stand in our way, don’t expect us to sit quietly. The people of Palamuru know exactly how to fight for what’s theirs,” he added, raising political temperatures on both sides of the border.

He didn’t stop there. Revanth called for the cancellation of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project in Andhra Pradesh, suggesting Chandrababu adopt a more “generous” approach to inter-state water sharing. The not-so-subtle implication? That Naidu’s generosity might need to be forcibly coaxed out if it doesn’t emerge naturally.

The Telangana CM’s remarks have turned into a political wildfire, dominating headlines and igniting heated debates. And just in case you thought this was all about water, think again.

KCR Catches a Verbal Storm

Revanth also used the occasion to take a scathing jab at his predecessor, K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), who allegedly commented that he felt sorrow over the state of Telangana’s farmers. Revanth, with his trademark sarcasm fully loaded, responded, “Are you really grieving for the farmers or just heartbroken that someone from Palamuru is now running the state?”

He went on to list the government’s ongoing development efforts, contrasting them with KCR’s decade-long rule. “You didn’t complete the projects you started in ten years, and now you’re shedding tears over the progress we’re making in two?” he asked, ridiculing what he described as KCR’s sudden emotional awakening.

Not stopping at criticism, Revanth made a bold proclamation that’s sure to rattle his political rivals. “Etch this on your heart, KCR, this Palamuru boy will remain Chief Minister till 2034,” he thundered. If subtlety were an art, Revanth clearly wasn’t attending the classes.

The Political Undercurrents

Behind the verbal fireworks lies a serious issue: the ongoing disputes over river water projects between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. With both sides vying for control and usage rights, tempers have been simmering for years. However, Revanth’s aggressive stance marks a clear shift in tone, he seems intent on drawing a line in the sand.

Chandrababu Naidu, now back in power in Andhra Pradesh, may have hoped for a more diplomatic restart to Centre-State relations with Telangana. Instead, he’s been greeted with a very loud message: tread carefully, or prepare for a political showdown.

Whether this bold speech was strategic posturing or a genuine declaration of intent, one thing is clear that the Telangana Chief Minister isn’t here to play nice. And if the fiery rhetoric continues, South Indian politics might be in for a particularly stormy monsoon.