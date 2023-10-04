“Thief or Captain?” – A Tumultuous Day in Bigg Boss Telugu 7

The aftermath of the previous episode’s chaos continued to reverberate in the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 house in today’s episode. Housemates were still grappling with the consequences of Prince’s decision during the captaincy task. Shobha, who also served as the Sanchalak (task referee) during the task, failed due to the Prince’s decision, and this left her in tears. Shivaji, who had finished in fourth place in the previous task, engaged in repeated arguments with Prince over his choices. Prince eventually extended an apology, and the two reconciled.

Thieves Task:

The drama didn’t end there. Bigg Boss promptly introduced the next task, which required housemates to retrieve some of his borrowed belongings from his friend’s room. The catch was that they could only take items that belonged to Bigg Boss based on the clues provided. The housemate who collected the most items would be declared the winner. To make things more challenging, they had to avoid waking up Bigg Boss’s friend, who was sleeping in the room. Only one buddy from each pair could participate in this game.

Teja, Priyanka, Prashant, Gowtham, and Amar were the first set of participants. Bigg Boss began by offering relatively simple clues for items such as a mobile phone, mug, and teddy bear. The room was dimly lit, and Bigg Boss’s friend occasionally stirred in his sleep. Whenever he seemed on the verge of waking, housemates would hastily hide in the room and, in the darkness, hunt for items based on Bigg Boss’s clues.

After the first group’s turn, the task was repeated with the second set of housemates: Shivaji, Shubha, Shobha, Prince, and Sandeep. Prince, however, struggled with the clues due to language barriers.

Once the task concluded, housemates shifted their focus to protecting the items they had collected. Later, Bigg Boss revealed the correct answers to his clues and asked the housemates to show who possessed those specific items. He also instructed them to reveal the items they had mistakenly collected. The pair who had collected the fewest incorrect items, Shivaji and Prashant, secured the first position. Priyanka and Shobha, who had collected slightly more incorrect items, came in second place, and Gowtham and Shubha claimed the third spot.

Fruit Ninja Task:

The episode didn’t stop there. Bigg Boss swiftly announced the third task in the captaincy task series: the Fruit Ninja task. In this challenge, housemates had to toss as many fruits as possible into baskets held by their buddies and then make juice from those fruits by hand. The winners were determined based on the amount of juice produced. Prince and Teja secured first place, Sandeep and Amar came in second, and Shivaji and Prashant secured third place in this task.

As the tasks continued to intensify, viewers can expect more thrills, showdowns, and twists in the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 house in the days to come.