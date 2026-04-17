Thimmarajupalli TV Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

Young Tollywood actor Kiran Abbavaram has produced a small film Thimmarajupalli TV which introduced several youngsters and new faces. Muniraju is the director and the rural drama features Sai Tej, Veda Jalandhar and Pradeep Kotte in the lead roles. Thimmarajupalli TV released today and here is the review of the film:

Story and Analysis:

As the title suggests, Thimmarajupalli TV is written around a TV. The entire first half of the film is boring and the mystery in the second half keeps the audience engaging to an extent. The climax portions of Thimmarajupalli TV is decent. The background score is one of the major highlights of this realistic attempt. Some of the episodes are well elevated because of the background score though the emotion doesn’t connect with the audience. The music director Vamsikanth Rekhana is the hero of the film.

The first half is filled with a rural drama with comic episodes and a love track generally. The real story is narrated in the second half. As told, the first half of the film is completely boring and some of the episodes in the second half are decent. The director has ended the film on an impressive note. Connecting all the threads, the director brings an emotional touch during the climax because of which Thimmarajupalli TV ends on a feel good note. All the audience will be speaking Chittor accent as the film happens in the region.

Performances:

All the actors are new and they performed well in the assigned roles. Most of them are decent and they did their parts well. Sai Tej as Satish, Pradeep Kotte as Rajappa have done justice to their roles. Veda and Swathi are good as Saradha and Yellamma.

Kiran Abbavaram has picked up a rural drama which can be completed on a strict budget. He spent what is needed for the film and Thimmarajupalli TV is completed on a strict budget. Kiran Abbavaram has recovered the entire budget through the digital deal and all the revenue that comes from theatres will be a profit for him. He managed to get the best technicians in the budget and they did their work well. Thimmarajupalli TV is a good attempt and all those who love rural dramas can give this a watch in theatres.

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5