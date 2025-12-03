Thiru Veer, Aishwarya’s Oh..! Sukumari: Attention-Grabbing

After his hit Pre Wedding Show, Thiru Veer is coming up with a heartwarming family entertainer, this time pairing up with Aishwarya Rajesh, who achieved blockbuster success with Sankranthiki Vasthunnam. The film, directed by debutant Bharat Dharshan and produced by Maheswara Reddy Mooli under Gangaa Entertainments, has unveiled its fascinating title: Oh..! Sukumari.

The title poster immediately grabs attention, featuring a blue heart torn apart by a lightning motif- symbolizing love, conflict, and unexpected twists. At the center stands a banyan tree, illuminated by a striking bolt of lightning, while villagers scatter in the background.

Cinematography is handled by CH Kushendar, and the music is composed by Bharath Manchiraju. The makers plan to release the movie in all South Indian languages, as the story, set against a rural backdrop, transcends language barriers.