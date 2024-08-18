This Bollywood actor calls Prabhas a Joker

Arshad Warsi openly shared his thoughts on the recent film Kalki 2898 AD, expressing his disappointment with Prabhas’ portrayal. While he praised Amitabh Bachchan’s exceptional performance as Ashwatthama, Arshad felt that Prabhas’ appearance resembled a “Joker” and believed he should have been made to look more like the iconic Mel Gibson. Acknowledging the film’s immense success, Arshad couldn’t understand the creative choices that led to Prabhas’ unconvincing look, stating “Why do filmmakers do this, I will never understand”.

In a matter of mere weeks since its debut, the movie has already shattered numerous box office milestones. Headlining the cast are the renowned actors Amitabh, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. Furthermore, the film boasts cameo appearances from esteemed figures such as SS Rajamouli, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salman, and Ram Gopal Varma. Meanwhile, director Nag Ashwin is currently working on the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD and the filming commences next year.