This Hollywood Film Outperforms Indian Movies

With the IPL final on Sunday, there are no prominent releases in any Indian language over the weekend. Films like Suriya’s Karuppu and Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 are the only options for the Telugu film lovers and they have done decently in their release weekend. Hollywood film Obsession is a sensational hit across the globe and the film had a limited release in India. The film opened on a decent note on Friday and the word of mouth helped the film.

Obsession reported decent numbers across the multiplexes and in cities of India over the weekend. The film was not dubbed into any regional language of India and lack of sub-titles made some of the film lovers take a back step. Obsession happened to be the first priority for the urban audience over the weekend in India. Karuppu and Drishyam 3 were moderate over the weekend. The IPL 2026 final has impacted the footfalls of all the films on Sunday.