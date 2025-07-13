x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News

This starlet is more busy than Rashmika

Published on July 13, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Veteran Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Passes Away: A Towering Loss to Telugu Cinema and Public Life
image
Live : కోట శ్రీనివాసరావు ఇంటి నుంచి ప్రత్యక్ష ప్రసారం
image
This starlet is more busy than Rashmika
image
Live Video: Lashkar Bonalu 2025
image
Kota Srinivasa Rao passes away at 83

This starlet is more busy than Rashmika

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is the busiest female actor in film industry right now because of her multiple commitments in different languages. Besides Rashmika, another heroine with her platter full is Sree Leela with jam-packed assignments. But, here is a startlet who is more busy than both Rashmika and Sree Leela.

Premalu fame girl Mamitha Baiju has got more films in her kitty than any other heroine in the county at this point. After winning accolades with her bubbly and chirpy acting skills in the runaway romantic entertainer Premalu, Mamitha Baiju became one of the most sought after stars in South India. She has secured eight offers at a stretch after the success of Premalu.

The happening starlet will be sharing screen with top league actors like Dhanush, Suriya and Thalapathy Vijay and young heroes like Pradeep Ranganathan, Sangeeth Prathap in their upcoming films. She has also been roped in to play opposite Nivin Pauly in upcoming Malayalam film. The sequel to Premalu is also in talks to materialize very soon.

Given the fact that she will be appearing a bunch of upcoming big-ticket films of star actors and also some of the exciting youthful entertainers, Mamitha Baiju is set to emerge as the next big thing of South film industry. She has effortlessly outpaced all A-list heroines with just one peppy performance.

Next Live : కోట శ్రీనివాసరావు ఇంటి నుంచి ప్రత్యక్ష ప్రసారం Previous Live Video: Lashkar Bonalu 2025
else

TRENDING

image
Veteran Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Passes Away: A Towering Loss to Telugu Cinema and Public Life
image
This starlet is more busy than Rashmika
image
Kota Srinivasa Rao passes away at 83

Latest

image
Veteran Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Passes Away: A Towering Loss to Telugu Cinema and Public Life
image
Live : కోట శ్రీనివాసరావు ఇంటి నుంచి ప్రత్యక్ష ప్రసారం
image
This starlet is more busy than Rashmika
image
Live Video: Lashkar Bonalu 2025
image
Kota Srinivasa Rao passes away at 83

Most Read

image
Case Filed Against Former Minister Perni Nani for Provocative Comments
image
Aug 14th : Pooja Hegde vs Kiara Advani
image
Viral Video: Perni Nani’s Controversial Speech Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations