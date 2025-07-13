This starlet is more busy than Rashmika

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is the busiest female actor in film industry right now because of her multiple commitments in different languages. Besides Rashmika, another heroine with her platter full is Sree Leela with jam-packed assignments. But, here is a startlet who is more busy than both Rashmika and Sree Leela.

Premalu fame girl Mamitha Baiju has got more films in her kitty than any other heroine in the county at this point. After winning accolades with her bubbly and chirpy acting skills in the runaway romantic entertainer Premalu, Mamitha Baiju became one of the most sought after stars in South India. She has secured eight offers at a stretch after the success of Premalu.

The happening starlet will be sharing screen with top league actors like Dhanush, Suriya and Thalapathy Vijay and young heroes like Pradeep Ranganathan, Sangeeth Prathap in their upcoming films. She has also been roped in to play opposite Nivin Pauly in upcoming Malayalam film. The sequel to Premalu is also in talks to materialize very soon.

Given the fact that she will be appearing a bunch of upcoming big-ticket films of star actors and also some of the exciting youthful entertainers, Mamitha Baiju is set to emerge as the next big thing of South film industry. She has effortlessly outpaced all A-list heroines with just one peppy performance.