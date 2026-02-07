Those Responsible Must Face Atonement: LV Subrahmanyam on Tirumala Laddu Controversy

Former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer L V Subrahmanyam has strongly condemned the Tirumala laddu adulteration episode, calling it a serious moral failure that demands accountability. He said an apology alone may not be enough and stressed that those responsible cannot escape the consequences of hurting the faith of millions of devotees.

Subrahmanyam said the issue goes far beyond corruption. In his view, attempting to brush aside the controversy reflects a disturbing mindset. He noted that the case involves not just money, but a deep violation of trust associated with sacred prasadam. He questioned how anyone could believe that wrongdoing connected to Lord Venkateswara would go unanswered.

Pointing to recent developments, he observed that individuals believed to be responsible had approached the Supreme Court, which he said raised further doubts. He accused them of undermining Hindu sentiments while enriching themselves through unethical practices linked to the laddu supply.

He recalled that after the coalition government assumed office, the Chief Minister openly acknowledged that the ghee used in laddu preparation was contaminated and may have included animal fat. Given the sensitivity of the matter, the government swiftly established a Special Investigation Team to investigate the issue.

Subrahmanyam criticised political efforts to minimise the controversy and said such tactics only deepen public anger. He remarked that those involved should be honest about their priorities and accept responsibility. He urged the government to act firmly on the investigation findings and to put safeguards in place so that the sanctity of Tirumala is never compromised again.