TDP president, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday felt that those who murdered Viveka should be punished sooner than later.

Addressing the TDP Zone-5 meeting at Kadapa, Chandrababu Naidu said that it is the responsibility of everyone to punish in the people’s court those who resort to killings and try to escape from punishment. “How peace rallies can be taken out when those who are involved in murder are summoned for inquiry,” the TDP supremo asked.

Observing that Jagan is a demon haunting the State, Chandrababu stated that he is minting money in the name of pressing buttons. The total amount of corruption of Jagan, his Cabinet Ministers and his party MLAs is a whooping Rs 4 lakh cr, the TDP supremo noted and said that the financial burden imposed on the people in the past four years is Rs 5 lakh cr while the State’s total debt burden is Rs 10 lakh crore, Chandrababu Naidu remarked.

The TDP president said that those who strove hard for the progress of the party should get proper recognition only then the others will follow suit. He made it clear that those who work hard can only come closer to him and the people who are the sufferers of this Government in various ways should be given certain assurances.

Appreciating Ramgopal Reddy for his work in the recent Legislative Council polls for the Graduate Constituencies, Chandrababu said that Ramgopal has made possible what was thought to be impossible. After the Council polls, the TDP is marching ahead in an excellent manner in 108 Assembly segments, the party chief said and stated that this Government, which has come to power four years ago, is moving ahead with murderous politics by creating troubles for the people.

The entire murder case of the brother of a former chief minister, who is also a former MP and MLA and the paternal uncle of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is a mystery now, he said and is of the opinion that such an atrocious incident would not happen in any part of the world. The day when he was done to death, it was termed as a heart stroke but the following day he started to have vomited blood.

“When the daughter of the victim wanted a post-mortem on the body, then the blame was passed on me in the name of Narakasura Raktha Charitra. Every attempt was made to escape from the murder case even by resorting to caste politics and this culture started only in Pulivendula,” Chandrababu remarked.