Thota Chandrasekhar to head BRS AP unit

Retired IAS officer, Thota Chandrasekhar is likely to be the chief of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), AP unit. Chandrasekhar joined the BRS in the presence of its chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Former minister and retired IRS officer, Ravela Kishore Babu, former IRTS officer, China Pardhasaradhi, besides others, also joined the BRS. Party senior leaders and Telangana ministers welcomed these leaders into the party. The BRS leaders are likely to open the party office in Vijayawada shortly.

Sources say that KCR had tipped Chandrasekhar to head the AP unit of the party. Chandrasekhar joined the active politics through the Praja Rajyam Party and contested unsuccessfully from the Guntur Lok Sabha constituency in the 2009 elections. Later, he moved to the YSR Congress and contested unsuccessfully from Eluru Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 election.

Later, Chandrasekhar joined the Jana Sena and again lost the 2019 elections from the Guntur West Assembly constituency.

Quite interestingly, Ravela Kishore Babu also changed several parties before joining the BRS. He entered the active politics before the 2014 elections and contested successfully from Prathipadu constituency in Guntur district. He became a cabinet minister in the TDP government. However, when Naidu removed him from the cabinet, Kishore Babu slowly detached from the TDP and later joined the Jana Sena before the 2019 election.

He contested the 2019 election from Prathipadu constituency on Jana Sena ticket and lost the battle. Later, he joined the BJP where he stayed for one year. Now, he moved on to the BRS with high expectations.

The other bureaucrat, Chintala Pardhasaradhi also entered the politics in 2019 by contesting as Jana Sena candidate from Anakapalle Lok Sabha constituency. He lost the elections and has been inactive and had joined the BRS on Monday.