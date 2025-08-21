Threats, Abuse, and Politics: Storm Around MLA Prashanthi Reddy

Threats to public representatives are not uncommon, but the alarming rise in both frequency and intensity has become a cause for concern. The latest to face such intimidation is Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, who recently received a chilling extortion note demanding ₹2 crore. The anonymous sender warned that she would be killed if the amount was not paid within a specified time frame. Disturbingly, the letter was handed over in person to the watchman at her residence, highlighting the audacity of the perpetrators.

On being informed, police immediately swung into action, detaining two suspects who are now being interrogated at an undisclosed location. Investigators are examining not just the individuals in custody but also possible political motives lurking behind the threat.

This development comes on the heels of another controversy surrounding the MLA. Just weeks ago, YSRCP leader Prasanna Kumar Reddy made abusive remarks against her, sparking outrage among her supporters. The episode escalated further when her followers retaliated by attacking his residence, leading to police complaints and legal cases against him.

With the fresh threat now in play, the issue has reignited debate across political circles. For many, it underscores the growing risks faced by elected representatives, particularly women leaders, who often find themselves caught in a cycle of intimidation and verbal abuse. As the investigation progresses, the incident stands as a stark reminder of the volatile climate in which public servants are forced to operate.