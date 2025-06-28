Three AP Residents Among 682 Indians Deported from US!

Three from Andhra Pradesh and Six individuals from Telangana were part of a larger group of 682 Indians deported by the United States between January 20 and April 4 this year, according to data shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The highest number of deportees came from Punjab (277), followed by Haryana (201) and Gujarat (126). Together, these three states accounted for nearly 88.55% of total deportations. In comparison, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana made up just 1.16% of the total, suggesting that people from the two Telugu states prefer legal migration routes.

The MEA stated that the US is continuing deportations of Indians who entered the country illegally ,Overstayed their visas ,Lacked proper documentation ,Had criminal convictions.

From January 20 to June 25, a total of 1,330 Indians were deported from the US. While the MEA provided deportation figures, it did not disclose how many Indians are currently detained in American immigration facilities.

The data highlights the risks of illegal migration and the importance of following proper visa procedures. Unlike some northern states, Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana see relatively fewer deportations, possibly due to stronger legal migration trends among Telugu-speaking populations.