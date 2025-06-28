x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
View all stories
Home > Politics

Three AP Residents Among 682 Indians Deported from US!

Published on June 28, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Three AP Residents Among 682 Indians Deported from US!
image
Sreeleela’s Demand shocks Tollywood
image
Tollywood Producers waiting for OTT Approvals
image
Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala Dies
image
Ankith Koyya, Manasa Choudhary Shine in the First Look of Love Jathara

Three AP Residents Among 682 Indians Deported from US!

Three from Andhra Pradesh and Six individuals from Telangana were part of a larger group of 682 Indians deported by the United States between January 20 and April 4 this year, according to data shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The highest number of deportees came from Punjab (277), followed by Haryana (201) and Gujarat (126). Together, these three states accounted for nearly 88.55% of total deportations. In comparison, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana made up just 1.16% of the total, suggesting that people from the two Telugu states prefer legal migration routes.

The MEA stated that the US is continuing deportations of Indians who entered the country illegally ,Overstayed their visas ,Lacked proper documentation ,Had criminal convictions.

From January 20 to June 25, a total of 1,330 Indians were deported from the US. While the MEA provided deportation figures, it did not disclose how many Indians are currently detained in American immigration facilities.

The data highlights the risks of illegal migration and the importance of following proper visa procedures. Unlike some northern states, Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana see relatively fewer deportations, possibly due to stronger legal migration trends among Telugu-speaking populations.

Previous Sreeleela’s Demand shocks Tollywood
else

TRENDING

image
Sreeleela’s Demand shocks Tollywood
image
Tollywood Producers waiting for OTT Approvals
image
Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala Dies

Latest

image
Three AP Residents Among 682 Indians Deported from US!
image
Sreeleela’s Demand shocks Tollywood
image
Tollywood Producers waiting for OTT Approvals
image
Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala Dies
image
Ankith Koyya, Manasa Choudhary Shine in the First Look of Love Jathara

Most Read

image
Three AP Residents Among 682 Indians Deported from US!
image
MP Vishweshwar Reddy to raise phone tapping issue in Lok Sabha
image
Ramdev Baba heaps praise on Chandrababu

Related Articles

Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards