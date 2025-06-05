Three Biggies that spoiled Summer 2025

It has been a third consecutive summer that was successfully wasted without a one big film. 2025 summer rarely had a decent film except Sree Vishnu’s Single. Several medium budgets were planned for summer release but they were pushed as there are biggies announced but they did not release as per the plan. Here are the three biggies that were slated for summer but could not make it for release during the holiday season:

Vishwambara: Megastar Chiranjeevi’s socio fantasy film Vishwambara was planned for Sankranthi 2025 release but it was pushed to summer after Ram Charan’s Game Changer got delayed and landed in the Sankranthi race. Vishwambara was slated for May 9th release and several films that were planned for a May release got pushed. But Vishwambara did not make it for summer release due to the delay in the VFX work. There are lot of speculations about the release of the film.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: After Vishwambara was out of summer race, Pawan Kalyan’s long delayed film Hari Hara Veera Mallu was planned for May 9th release. Soon the release was pushed as Pawan Kalyan could not complete the pending shoot. He wrapped up the shoot of the film recently and Hari Hara Veera Mallu is expected to release in July. This Pawan Kalyan’s big attempt also delayed several projects.

Kingdom: Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom too has a past of delayed release and the film was finally slated for May 31st release. The delay in the post-production work too delayed Kingdom. The film is now announced for July 4th release and is out of summer race.