x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Three Films of Nani Pushed

Published on February 14, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Nag Ashwin and Alia Bhatt to team up?
image
All about JioHotstar Merger and the new Plans
image
Vallabhaneni Vamsi Accused of Looting ₹195 Crore
image
Vishwak Sen’s Laila Movie Review
image
RRR Custodial Torture Case: High Court Rejects Bail Plea

Three Films of Nani Pushed

Natural Star Nani is one actor who keeps on delivering continuous films. He used to do three films every year but considering the financials and the increased budgets, he is focused on completing two films every year. The shoot of his upcoming film HIT 3 is expected to be completed before the end of March. He has planned two new films: Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise and Sujeeth’s stylish actioner. Srikanth Odela is occupied with the pre-production work of the film and he requested more time to take the film on to the sets.

Sujeeth is occupied with Pawan Kalyan’s OG and he cannot start Nani’s film before completing OG. At the same time, Nani is also in talks with Sekhar Kammula for a film that was planned to start this year. Nani has decided to allocate ten days per month. But Sekhar Kammula is yet to complete Dhanush’s Kubera and the film is expected to release after summer. He will have to complete the draft of Nani’s film and the shoot will start early next year. For now, three films of Nani are pushed and delayed. Nani is in plans to complete one quick film before he commences the shoot of any of the delayed films.

Next GBS Cases in Andhra Pradesh: Government on High Alert Previous AP Minister Lokesh Seeks Taiwan’s Support
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Nag Ashwin and Alia Bhatt to team up?
image
All about JioHotstar Merger and the new Plans
image
Three Films of Nani Pushed

Latest

image
Buzz: Nag Ashwin and Alia Bhatt to team up?
image
All about JioHotstar Merger and the new Plans
image
Vallabhaneni Vamsi Accused of Looting ₹195 Crore
image
Vishwak Sen’s Laila Movie Review
image
RRR Custodial Torture Case: High Court Rejects Bail Plea

Most Read

image
Vallabhaneni Vamsi Accused of Looting ₹195 Crore
image
RRR Custodial Torture Case: High Court Rejects Bail Plea
image
GBS Cases in Andhra Pradesh: Government on High Alert

Related Articles

Vishwak Sen Interview Photos Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025