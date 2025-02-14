Three Films of Nani Pushed

Natural Star Nani is one actor who keeps on delivering continuous films. He used to do three films every year but considering the financials and the increased budgets, he is focused on completing two films every year. The shoot of his upcoming film HIT 3 is expected to be completed before the end of March. He has planned two new films: Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise and Sujeeth’s stylish actioner. Srikanth Odela is occupied with the pre-production work of the film and he requested more time to take the film on to the sets.

Sujeeth is occupied with Pawan Kalyan’s OG and he cannot start Nani’s film before completing OG. At the same time, Nani is also in talks with Sekhar Kammula for a film that was planned to start this year. Nani has decided to allocate ten days per month. But Sekhar Kammula is yet to complete Dhanush’s Kubera and the film is expected to release after summer. He will have to complete the draft of Nani’s film and the shoot will start early next year. For now, three films of Nani are pushed and delayed. Nani is in plans to complete one quick film before he commences the shoot of any of the delayed films.