Three IAS officers transferred in Andhra Pradesh

The state government on Friday transferred three IAS officers attached to the chief minister’s office. Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued orders transferring the three officers and asking them to report to the General Administration Department.

The three officers are Punam Malakondaiah, Revu Muthyalaraju and Narayan Bharat Gupta. The three were asked to report to the GAD for further postings. They worked with Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the last five years at the chief minister’s office.

Meanwhile, Neerabh Kumar Prasad assumed charge as the chief secretary at the Velagapudi secretariat. He took the charge as the senior officials watched him. Several senior officials of the government congratulated Neerabh Kumar Prasad on assuming charge as the chief secretary.

In another development, the CID officials have started searching the residence of AP Beverages Corporation former managing director, D Vasudeva Reddy’s house in Hyderabad. It is alleged that Vasudeva Reddy helped the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to get several benefits from the excise policy.

It was Vasudeva Reddy who promoted these liquor brands in Andhra Pradesh during Jagan Mohan Reddy regime. He helped Jagan Mohan Reddy get financial support during his tenure as the managing director of the Beverages Corporation. He was shifted from the post during the elections by the Election Commission.