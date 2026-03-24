Three Producers for Anil Ravipudi’s Next

Successful director Anil Ravipudi has started working on the script of his next film. The movie is a multi-starrer featuring Venkatesh and Kalyanram in the lead roles. Anil Ravipudi and his team are working on the final script and it will be ready by May. The pre-production work will be completed by June and the shoot commences in July. For the first time, three producers are joining hands for the project.

Sahu Garapati’s Shine Screens in association with Suresh Productions and Zee Studios are the producers. Suresh Productions will act as the presenter and will share the profits. Zee Studios will invest in the project and the corporate giant will hold the non-theatrical deals. Sahu Garapati will hold the major share in the project. An official announcement will be made from the makers’ side soon. Keerthy Suresh is finalized as one of the leading ladies and the other heroine will be finalized soon. Bheems will score the music.