x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Three Producers for Anil Ravipudi’s Next

Published on March 24, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Tamil Nadu Elections Turn Triangular as Telugu Voters Emerge as Key Deciders
image
Sharwa’s Biker Trailer Gets Massive Response
image
Three Producers for Anil Ravipudi’s Next
image
Supreme Court Draws a Clear Line on SC Status After Religious Conversion
image
Amaravati Fires Raise Sabotage Fears as Probe Intensifies

Three Producers for Anil Ravipudi’s Next

Successful director Anil Ravipudi has started working on the script of his next film. The movie is a multi-starrer featuring Venkatesh and Kalyanram in the lead roles. Anil Ravipudi and his team are working on the final script and it will be ready by May. The pre-production work will be completed by June and the shoot commences in July. For the first time, three producers are joining hands for the project.

Sahu Garapati’s Shine Screens in association with Suresh Productions and Zee Studios are the producers. Suresh Productions will act as the presenter and will share the profits. Zee Studios will invest in the project and the corporate giant will hold the non-theatrical deals. Sahu Garapati will hold the major share in the project. An official announcement will be made from the makers’ side soon. Keerthy Suresh is finalized as one of the leading ladies and the other heroine will be finalized soon. Bheems will score the music.

Next Sharwa’s Biker Trailer Gets Massive Response Previous Supreme Court Draws a Clear Line on SC Status After Religious Conversion
else

TRENDING

image
Sharwa’s Biker Trailer Gets Massive Response
image
Three Producers for Anil Ravipudi’s Next
image
Varanasi Team in Action Mode

Latest

image
Tamil Nadu Elections Turn Triangular as Telugu Voters Emerge as Key Deciders
image
Sharwa’s Biker Trailer Gets Massive Response
image
Three Producers for Anil Ravipudi’s Next
image
Supreme Court Draws a Clear Line on SC Status After Religious Conversion
image
Amaravati Fires Raise Sabotage Fears as Probe Intensifies

Most Read

image
Tamil Nadu Elections Turn Triangular as Telugu Voters Emerge as Key Deciders
image
Supreme Court Draws a Clear Line on SC Status After Religious Conversion
image
KTR Named Prime Accused in Formula E Fund Diversion Case

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire