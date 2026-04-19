Three Releases for Suriya in 2026

Post pandemic, none of the films of Suriya performed well in theatres. Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim received exceptional response but they had a direct digital release. The actor has three films lined up and all these three films will release in a gap of six months in 2026. He is done with the shoot of Karuppu, a mass entertainer directed by RJ Balaji. The film is announced for May 14th release in theatres. Suriya has also completed the shoot of Vishwanath and Sons directed by Venky Atluri.

This emotional family drama is announced for July release in theatres. The post-production work of the film is going on currently. Suriya is currently shooting for his 47th film directed by Aavesham fame Jithu Madhavan. The makers are planning to release the film during Diwali this year. The shoot of the film is expected to be completed before the end of July. 2026 is a crucial year for Suriya and the actor has plans to release three films in the next six months.