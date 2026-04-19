x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Three Releases for Suriya in 2026

Published on April 19, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Did VD pick up NTR’s Project?
image
Three Releases for Suriya in 2026
image
Injuries and Surgeries for Mega Heroes in 2026
image
Women’s Bill Fallout: How Modi Flipped a Setback Into a Narrative Win
image
Allu Arjun’s Raaka will release in 2027

Three Releases for Suriya in 2026

Post pandemic, none of the films of Suriya performed well in theatres. Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim received exceptional response but they had a direct digital release. The actor has three films lined up and all these three films will release in a gap of six months in 2026. He is done with the shoot of Karuppu, a mass entertainer directed by RJ Balaji. The film is announced for May 14th release in theatres. Suriya has also completed the shoot of Vishwanath and Sons directed by Venky Atluri.

This emotional family drama is announced for July release in theatres. The post-production work of the film is going on currently. Suriya is currently shooting for his 47th film directed by Aavesham fame Jithu Madhavan. The makers are planning to release the film during Diwali this year. The shoot of the film is expected to be completed before the end of July. 2026 is a crucial year for Suriya and the actor has plans to release three films in the next six months.

Next Did VD pick up NTR’s Project? Previous Injuries and Surgeries for Mega Heroes in 2026
else

TRENDING

image
Did VD pick up NTR’s Project?
image
Three Releases for Suriya in 2026
image
Injuries and Surgeries for Mega Heroes in 2026

Latest

image
Did VD pick up NTR’s Project?
image
Three Releases for Suriya in 2026
image
Injuries and Surgeries for Mega Heroes in 2026
image
Women’s Bill Fallout: How Modi Flipped a Setback Into a Narrative Win
image
Allu Arjun’s Raaka will release in 2027

Most Read

image
Women’s Bill Fallout: How Modi Flipped a Setback Into a Narrative Win
image
Telangana Speeds Up Airport Plans for Warangal, Adilabad and Bhadrachalam Regions
image
Took Cash, Showed Fake Payment Screenshot: ATM Fraudster Held in Hyderabad

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses