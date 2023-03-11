Three top production houses joining hands for Prabhas

It is clear that Prabhas will work with Siddharth Anand for a pan-Indian actioner and the shoot commences next year. Mythri Movie Makers paid handsome advances for Prabhas and Siddharth Anand. Prabhas recently gave a formal nod for the plot narrated by Siddharth. The film would be a collaboration. Yash Raj Films is also on board to co-produce the film along with Mythri Movie Makers. Prabhas’ home banner UV Creations is the third production house in this project.

UV Creations would not invest much in this film but they will hold the Telugu theatrical rights of the project. The film would be made on a massive budget and there are reports that the film would be a multi-starrer. Siddharth Anand’s last film Pathaan is a sensational hit and he is currently busy with the shoot of Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter and the film releases soon. Prabhas is done with the shoot of Adipurush and he is busy with Project K, Salaar and Maruthi’s film.