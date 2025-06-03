Thug Life in Karnataka: Bold Decision from Kamal Haasan

Veteran actor and producer Kamal Haasan is strict on his stand for the statement issued by the actor. His statement said that Kannada emerged from Tamil language. This has hurt the sentiments of the people of Karnataka and they demanded an apology. Kamal Haasan refused to apologize and he approached the Karnataka High Court to help his film Thug Life get a smooth and comfortable release. The High Court asked Kamal Haasan to apologize and get a grand release for Thug Life.

After these incidents, Kamal Haasan has decided to stall the release of Thug Life in Karnataka and this is a big move from the actor. The producers’ legal team requested a week’s adjournment to allow further conversation with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC). This is a huge dent for the film’s box-office numbers as Karnataka is a major revenue contributor. Thug Life is an action thriller directed by Mani Ratnam. The film is hitting the screens on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages excluding Karnataka.