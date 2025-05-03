Thug Life Jinguchaa Song: Addictive and Catchy

Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam has huge anticipation. Simbu is sharing screen with Kamal for the first time in the film. Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan have come together after 38 years for this film after their cult classic, Nayakan. Kamal Haasan, himself is producing the film.

The movie is being distributed by Shresth Movies in Telugu States. Makers of the movie have released first single, Jinguchaa. The song is a big chartbuster and is addictive upon first hearing. Maestro AR Rahman is composing music and his combination with Mani Ratnam has never disappointed.

With Jinguchaa, they have delivered another big chartbuster and a huge banger that we cannot miss. The catchy song has highly great visuals like any Mani Ratnam song and the steps by Sanya Malhotra, Simbu and Kamal Haasan are trendy to say the least. Mangli, Sri Krishna, Aashima Mahajan, Vaishali Samant have expertly crooned it.

Anantha Sriram lyrics fits the song perfectly and adds to the vibe. The song is a must listen and it is going to set dance floors at wedding events on fire for sure. The movie scheduled for a wide release on 5th June and it is set to create huge records at the box office.