Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Thug Life: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam to make Big Profits

Published on May 13, 2025 by swathy

Thug Life: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam to make Big Profits

The legends of Indian cinema Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are reuniting after decades. The film titled Thug Life has completed shoot and the film is aimed for June release. The first glimpse was a unanimous hit and it kept big expectations on the film. The promotions are pushed because of the India and Pakistan war situations. As per the update, the film’s non-theatrical deals are sealed for record prices and the makers have recovered the complete investments.

The film’s digital streaming rights of all the languages are acquired by Netflix for a record price of Rs 150 crores. The deal was closed during the initial days of shoot because of Netflix’s close association with Mani Ratnam. The satellite rights of the film were acquired for Rs 60 crores by Vijay TV. The makers have recovered the budget through these deals. Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are jointly producing Thug Life on Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies banners. Both Kamal and Mani Ratnam will be left in huge profits as the theatrical rights would fetch big numbers before release.

Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Sanya Malhotra, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal will be seen in other important roles in this actioner. AR Rahman is scoring the music and Thug Life releases on June 5th across the globe.

