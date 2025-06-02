x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Thug Life will have a Tough Time in Karnataka

Published on June 2, 2025 by swathy

Thug Life will have a Tough Time in Karnataka

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan’s comments did not go well with the people of Karnataka and he made it clear that he would not apologize as there is nothing wrong in his statement that Kannada was born from Tamil. There are protests against his upcoming film Thug Life across Karnataka and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce warned of banning Thug Life in the state if there is no apology coming from the actor. With the release date inching, there is a high tension all over. The producers are tensed about the film’s release in Karnataka as the state happens to be a major territory for revenue.

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike has issued a warning to the theatre owners to ban the film. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded saying that Kannada had a long history and he slammed the statement of Kamal Haasan. Now, the producers of Thug Life have filed a plea before the Karnataka High Court to ensure a smooth release for Thug Life in Karnataka. The decision was taken after Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce’s (KFCC) announced to boycott the film.

