Ticket Boost for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu in Telugu States

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will release on January 12th and special premieres are planned on the night of January 11th. The governments of Telugu states have issued GOs for ticket hikes along with special shows for the film. In Telangana, the ticket price for premiere shows is Rs 600 and in AP, it is Rs 500 including GST. There are price hikes given for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu in AP and Telangana. The price hike and special shows are applicable for seven days in Telugu states. Here are the prices:

Telangana:

Premieres: Rs 600 (January 11th)

Regular Shows:

Single screens: Rs 227

Multiplexes: Rs 395

Andhra Pradesh:

Premieres: Rs 500 (January 11th)

Regular Shows:

Single screens: Rs 247

Multiplexes: Rs 302