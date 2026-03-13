Ticket Hike: Mythri gets a Stay from Supreme Court

The ticket hike for Telugu films has turned out to be a huge headache in Telangana. The government is not against the hike and at times the GOs are delayed. Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has made sensational statements while the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asked the producers to donate a part from the profits through the ticket hike to the welfare of the industry workers. Some months ago, the Telangana High Court has asked the producers to apply for the ticket hikes 90 days before the release date and this turned out to be a major headache for the producers.

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers has approached the Supreme Court and the top court has imposed a stay on the order issued by the Telangana High Court. The Supreme Court temporarily stayed the orders of the High Court. This makes it clear for Ustaad Bhagat Singh to apply for ticket hikes in Telangana. The film featuring Pawan Kalyan is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and the film hits the screens on March 19th in theatres.