Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Home > Movie News

Ticket Hike: Mythri gets a Stay from Supreme Court

Published on March 13, 2026 by sankar

Ticket Hike: Mythri gets a Stay from Supreme Court

The ticket hike for Telugu films has turned out to be a huge headache in Telangana. The government is not against the hike and at times the GOs are delayed. Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has made sensational statements while the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asked the producers to donate a part from the profits through the ticket hike to the welfare of the industry workers. Some months ago, the Telangana High Court has asked the producers to apply for the ticket hikes 90 days before the release date and this turned out to be a major headache for the producers.

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers has approached the Supreme Court and the top court has imposed a stay on the order issued by the Telangana High Court. The Supreme Court temporarily stayed the orders of the High Court. This makes it clear for Ustaad Bhagat Singh to apply for ticket hikes in Telangana. The film featuring Pawan Kalyan is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and the film hits the screens on March 19th in theatres.

Next Hats Off To PK’s Dedication Amid Political Hustle: Mythri Ravi Previous IPL 2026: CSK Faces Legal Trouble Ahead of IPL
