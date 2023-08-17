Tiger Nageswara Rao Teaser: Ravi Teja stuns in a Powerful Role

Advertisement

Ravi Teja will be seen in the title role in Tiger Nageswara Rao, the film made on the life story of Stuartpuram thief. The film is set in 1970s and the makers presented that the film is inspired from true rumors. The teaser is out and it has a package of surprises. Ravi Teja’s transformation, his presentation, the action episodes and the technical aspects are the highlights. The teaser is impressive to the core and keeps high expectations.

The makers have spent lavishly on the film reveals the teaser. The cinematography work and the background score are the greatest supports. Anupam Kher asking Murali Sharma to work in the Tiger Zone, the zone of Nageswara Rao brings chills. The teaser brings vintage vibes and Ravi Teja fits perfectly in the role of a ruthless gangster Tiger Nageswara Rao. Vamsee is the director and Abhishek Agarwal Arts are the producers. Tiger Nageswara Rao is hitting the screens on October 20th and it is a perfect film for Ravi Teja for his pan-Indian debut.