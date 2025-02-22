Tight Security Measures for AP Assembly Sessions

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly has rolled out strict security protocols for the upcoming budget sessions. To ensure safety, only individuals with special passes will be allowed inside the Assembly premises. These passes are color-coded for different zones and have been issued to ministers, MLAs, MLCs, media personnel, visitors, and police staff.

Gate 1 is reserved exclusively for the Council Chairman, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Minister, and Deputy Chief Minister. Ministers can only enter through Gate 2, while MLAs and MLCs are permitted through Gate 4. The corridors used by the Chairman, Speaker, and CM will remain off-limits to others. Additionally, no security personnel, except those at the designated gun point, will be allowed near Gate 4.

The Assembly has banned weapons, sticks, placards, and whistles inside the premises. If anyone carries weapons, they must deposit them at the designated armory. Personal assistants and private staff of members are also barred from entering unless absolutely necessary. Media interactions are restricted to the designated media point and no other gatherings are allowed.