Tillu Square Postponed Again

After the super success of DJ Tillu, Siddhu Jonnalagadda is focused on the sequel and it is titled Tillu Square. The film was initially planned for August 12th release and it was pushed for release on October 6th. But with the delay in the shoot and the post-production work, the makers have informed the buyers about the postponement of Tillu Square. The film is now expected to hit the screens on November 10th. Sithara Entertainments, the producers of Tillu Square announced Vaisshnav Tej’s Adikeshava for November 10th.

They are in plans to release Tillu Square on November 10th and push Adikeshava to December. An official announcement is awaited. Mallik Ram is directing Tillu Square and Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameshwaran are the lead actors. The released first single impressed the youth big time. Sricharan Pakala and Ram Miriyala are scoring the music for this youthful entertainer.